Prince Harry asks Duke of Cambridge to be best man at wedding to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has asked the Duke of Cambridge to be the best man at his upcoming wedding.

Just days after the birth of his third child, the Duke will now be planning a stag party for his younger brother.

Speaking to ITV News Prince William said he was "thrilled and delighted" to be given the position.

Prince Harry is set to wed Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, and Prince William had been widely expected to fill the role of best man.

On the wedding day, the Duke is likely to be tasked with looking after Ms Markle's wedding ring and is expected to give the traditional best man's speech at the private evening event being staged by Charles at Frogmore House.