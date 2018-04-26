'We are both dragon energy': Kanye West tweets of his 'love' for Donald Trump

Kanye West with US President Donald Trump at the Trump Tower in 2016. Credit: PA

Kanye West has taken to Twitter after almost a year away, to declare his "love" and support for Donald Trump. The music producer and rapper, 40, has received severe backlash for his affectionate tweets towards the US President.

The President retweeted and responded to Kanye thanking him for the support.

Another tweet from Kanye was a photo of a signed 'Make America Great Again' hat (MAGA). This was also retweeted by the President, who added: "MAGA!" The bright red hats are sometimes worn by supporters of Trump.

Kanye West told his nearly 28 million followers that he also loves Hillary Clinton, the Democrat defeated by Trump.

For people in my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50-50 split but I don't tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary, I love Hillary too. – Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West tweeted her own feelings as being 'very different' from her husband's views on Trump.

Kanye West said his wife, Kim Kardashian West phoned him, asking him to clarify that his support is not unconditional, adding: "I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself."

