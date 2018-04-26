Russia aims to prove chemical attack in Douma was 'fake'

“Russia never lies” said their ambassador in The Hague this week as he revealed to ITV News their plan to prove that the chemical attack in Douma was “staged” and “fake”.

Today they will use use the backdrop of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons [OPCW] to add weight to their story that it’s all a giant hoax.

Russia has been expressly asked to stick to process by the Director General of the OPCW and let their Fact Finding Mission interview witnesses first but Russia has chosen to ignore this request.