Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson announces she's pregnant

Leader of the Scottish Conservatives Ruth Davidson has announced she's pregnant after successful IVF treatment. Ms Davidson, who has made no secret of her desire to be a mother, found out in March that an IVF procedure had been successful. Her deputy Jackson Carlaw will step in as she prepares to give birth in late autumn. Ms Davidson said she and her partner Jen Wilson are “exited and daunted” about the months to come and are “over-joyed” at the prospect of starting a family together. The politician, who led the Conservatives to their biggest ever victory in Scotland in last years general election, said she would still lead her party in the 2021 Holyrood elections.

She added: "I'm simply doing what thousands of working women do every year: having a child, taking some time off and then returning to work soon after." Speaking of becoming pregnant Ms Davidson said she "wasn't sure it was ever going to happen for us but we're really, really happy that it has." "There's ups and downs but were just delighted that it's been successful and we're really looking forward to starting our family," she added. Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted her congratulations to the pair, who have been together since 2014, writing "wonderful news! I'm very happy for you and Jen."

