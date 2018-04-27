Abba record new music: ‘We may have come of age but the song is new’

Pop sensations Abba have recorded new music – saying “it feels good”.

The Swedish band said two new songs were the “unexpected consequence” of their virtual reality tour.

In an official statement posted on Instagram the band announced the news that will delight millions of fans worldwide.

“The decision to go ahead with the exciting Abba avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence”, they said.

“We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did.

“And it was like time had stood still and that we had only been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!”

They continued: “It resulted in two new songs and one of them ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ will be performed by our digital selves in a TV special produced by NBC and the BBC aimed for broadcasting in December.

“We may have come of age, but the song is new. And it feels good.

“Agnetha, Benny, Bjorn, Anni-Frid.”