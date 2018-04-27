London double decker bus used to unite rival gangs destroyed in blaze

A London bus used to bring rival gangs together in a bid to stop rising youth violence has been destroyed in a devastating fire. Justin F‌inlayson, founder of United Borders, bought the old double-decker with his own savings believing he could use it to help his local community in north-west London. After securing funding from Brent Council, the former bus driver began the project as a way of bridging the divide between the Stonebridge and Church Road estates in Harlesden.

The bus was started to bring rival gangs together. Credit: ITV News

It was staffed by volunteers who came from backgrounds similar to the young people who sought respite from what Justin describes as a "war zone" on London's streets. The bus offered young people the chance to take a music course or practice martial arts, which Justin started to help combat knife crime believing that "if young people understand how to use their hands they'll be less inclined to actually use a knife." Just days after ITV News filmed with Justin on the bus, it was burnt down. Justin had left the bus in Hatfield Heath, Essex after it broke down as he drove it back from London.

The bus offered a place for young people to gather in a safe space. Credit: ITV News

Justin believes the blaze was deliberate, although a spokesperson for Essex Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire has been recorded as unknown. Justin told ITV News: "Whilst I was working, somebody set fire to my bus, it's terribly disappointing - I'm not too sure where the project goes now. "How am I able to tell youths to stay away from violence and the irony is, here I am surrounded by violence?" The fire is a devastating blow to Justin's vision. "For the most part, if you talk to young people long enough, you'll see that they are actually interacting with violence on a day-in, day-out basis. "Just a simple look can get you into a situation where you might have to punch someone or stab someone. "It's almost like a war zone, or a war mindset, amongst our young people."

The burnt out bus in Hatfield Heath, Essex. Credit: ITV News