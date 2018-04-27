Nintendo’s cardboard Labo gaming kits launch in the UK

Nintendo’s latest gaming gadget – flat pack cardboard that fits together with its Switch console – has gone on sale in the UK. The Japanese firm’s unique approach to its latest product is called Nintendo Labo, and sees users buy a kit of cardboard pieces that once folded and fitted together create an interactive experience powered by the Nintendo Switch. The array of motion sensors and vibration engines inside the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers then power the designs, known as Toy-Cons, which include a fishing rod, motorbike and robot design among its first two starter kits.

(Martyn Landi/PA) Credit: (Martyn Landi/PA)

Nintendo says the “build-and-play” experiences are designed to inspire imagination and creativity. A Variety set which costs £60 and a large Robot kit priced at £70 are the first to go on sale in the UK. Technology expert and founder of gadget news site Pocket-lint Stuart Miles said Nintendo’s unique status meant no other tech firm could release a modern device built around cardboard. “It’s bonkers, but only in a way that Nintendo could make successful,” he said. “Only Nintendo could do this because of the intense creativity they throw into it. Anyone else would have tried to make it more serious and it simply wouldn’t work.

Nintendo has found runaway success with the Switch console that powers Labo (Martyn Landi/PA) Credit: Nintendo has found runaway success with the Switch console that powers Labo (Martyn Landi/PA)