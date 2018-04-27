Premier League bid to get clubs and fans to go single-use plastic free

The Premier League has teamed up with Sky to encourage clubs and fans to stop using single-use plastics as part of efforts to tackle waste.

In a new partnership, the Premier League will follow Sky’s example and work to remove single-use plastics from their own operations and supply chains in the next two years.

Premier League clubs will be encouraged to do the same, with guidance and support to phase-out single-use plastics such as straws, cutlery and carrier bags from their stadiums and operations.

Tottenham Hotspur is one of the first clubs to declare its commitment to phasing out single-use plastics, with the help of its new stadium opening next season, pledging to get rid of plastics including straws, stirrers and cutlery.

Its retail outlets will no longer offer 5p plastic bags, the club said.