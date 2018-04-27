Q&A: What is Nintendo Labo?

Nintendo has launched its latest gaming device – Nintendo Labo – in the UK, a range of cardboard accessories designed to work with its flagship Switch console.

The accessories, known as Toy-Cons, are built first by users before being used in a range of interactive games.

– How does Nintendo Labo work?

Players first build one of the six Toy-Con objects available using the flat-pack cardboard designs included in the box. These are built using a range of perforated folds and flaps before the motion sensor-loaded Joy-Con controllers from the Nintendo Switch are slotted into the cardboard devices.

– How do the controllers power the cardboard devices?

The Joy-Con controllers are motion sensitive and designed to be used detached from the Nintendo Switch console from which they come. Using the motion detection and infrared sensors in the Joy-Cons, the controllers are able to detect movement and translate that into the gameplay on-screen.