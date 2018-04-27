Serial criminal to be sentenced for mowing down two young brothers

A serial criminal who killed two young brothers in a hit-and-run just six days after being released from prison for possessing a machete will be sentenced later.

Robert Brown admitted causing the deaths of Corey and Casper Platt-May, aged six and two, by dangerous driving on February 22.

The two boys were with their mother in MacDonald Road, Coventry, at around 2pm when a Ford Focus, driven by Brown, ploughed into them at more than 60mph in a 30mph zone.