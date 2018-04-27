The one-handed athlete tipped for NFL stardom

Shaquem Griffin is more used than most to fighting for victory against the odds. Born with a severe hand defect, he was left in so much pain that as a child he tried to hack off his own fingers with a kitchen knife.

At four years old I was caught in the kitchen trying to remove my own fingers. My mum caught me in the kitchen, took the knife from me and the next day I had my fingers removed. – Shaquem Griffin

The severity of his condition mean that Shaquem's hand had to be amputated shortly afterwards. But he never let his disability stand in the way of his dream of making it as an American football star. Now he's set to make history as the first elite NFl player with one hand.

Shaquem has impressed professional recruiters while starring in the US college leagues. Credit: AP

Shaquem loved playing football from a young age, and was determined to make it his career despite his disability. He was selected to play for his college team as linebacker, a position that requires the player to run fast rather than predominantly catch the ball. And it's Shaquem's lightning speed that has got NFL recruiters interested. At the NFL Combine - a showcase for college players hoping to break into professional teams - Shaquem completed a 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds, the fastest result from a linebacker in over a decade. He is now expected to be snapped up by one of the professional NFL teams this week during the draft selection, the process which sees the sides pick their preferred players graduating from college. The first two nights of the draft passed without a team selecting Shaquem, but he is hotly tipped to be chosen by a team this weekend.

Shaquem says he wants to be judged by his results. Credit: NPR