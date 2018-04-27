What the papers say – April 27

The Home Secretary under fire over Brexit and the Windrush row, Donald Trump’s UK visit and Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction lead the papers on Friday. The Times says Amber Rudd has been accused of deliberately widening divisions in the Conservative Party over Brexit after suggesting the Cabinet was yet to decide on whether the UK will stay in the EU Customs Union.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Independent says Ms Rudd’s comments, which contradict the Prime Minister’s official policy, triggered a “new wave of dissent” among pro-Remain Tories.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile the i says Ms Rudd remains defiant despite a “catalogue of errors” over immigration at the Home Office causing uproar in the Commons, with Labour MPs calling for her to quit.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Trump will meet the Queen on a brief visit to the UK in July, expected to be on Friday 13, with a visit to Chequers planned, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The president could avoid London altogether, however, amid fears of mass violent protests in the capital, the Daily Mail reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sun reports a £1 billion bid to buy Wembley by a US billionaire has been met with fury that the home of English football is being sold off in such a way.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The row also leads the Daily Express, which asks: “Is nothing sacred?”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Metro leads with the conviction of US comedian Bill Cosby for the drugging and sexual assault of a woman, saying the 80-year-old faces spending the rest of his life in prison.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A gene breakthrough could help develop treatments for depression, The Guardian reports, after the world’s largest study on DNA’s effect on the condition identified 44 variants that raise the risk.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Weeks after the appointment of its new chief executive, Deutsche Bank has signalled it is abandoning its global ambitions to focus on the European market, the Financial Times says.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror reports on the suspension of an MP’s member of staff.