Winning image disqualified from Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition

An award winning image of an anteater moving towards a termite mound at night has been disqualified from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

The photograph, taken in Brazil’s Emas National Park, won the Animals in their Environment category in 2017, but has been stripped of the award after experts concluded it was likely the animal it features is a taxidermy specimen.

The Natural History Museum, which runs the international competition, said it had been contacted by anonymous sources who questioned the authenticity of the image.

An investigation examined high resolution images of a taxidermy anteater kept on display at a visitor centre at the Portao do Bandeira gate, which is one of the entrances to the park, and compared it to the one in the winning image.

Five mammal and taxidermy experts, working independently of each other, all concluded there are elements of the animal’s posture and features, raised tufts of fur and patterns on the neck and head that are too similar for the images to show two different animals.