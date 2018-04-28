Car hire firm InterRent awarded lowest ever satisfaction score in survey

A car hire firm has recorded the lowest customer satisfaction rating of any operator in seven years, according to a consumer group. Budget firm InterRent received a score of just 31% in an annual survey by Which? Travel magazine. Customers were subjected to filthy vehicles, lengthy queues, pushy sales staff and unexpected charges, according to the research. With an average price of £21 a day, InterRent is one of the cheapest car rental companies around, but one customer reported: “I feel like I got what I paid for.” It operates in 33 countries, mainly in Europe.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Spanish company Goldcar – which charges almost twice as much – had languished at the bottom of the Which? Travel table for four consecutive years. It has shown few signs of improvement, with a customer score of 42%. Out of the 14 companies rated, InterRent and Goldcar were the only ones to receive just two stars for customer service. They are both part of Europcar, which has received complaints in relation to claims of overcharging customers for damage repairs. The Serious Fraud Office has said it is aware of the allegations. Europcar was the worst performer of the major car hire brands in the survey.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.