Man charged in Golden State Killer case appears in court

The man accused of being the Golden State Killer did not enter a plea during his first court appearance. Joseph James DeAngelo was formally charged on Friday in Sacramento County Superior Court on two counts of murder. He was handcuffed in a wheelchair and five police officers surrounded him as he listened to the judge with his eyes barely open.

A court official read the details of the charges that DeAngelo is facing and a judge asked if he had a lawyer. In a frail voice, DeAngelo responded: “I have a lawyer.” An attorney from the public defender’s office was with him in court. DeAngelo appeared in a wheelchair and was wearing an orange jumpsuit. He has been denied bail. Court records also showed that investigators hunting the Golden State Killer used information from genetic websites last year that led to the wrong man. An Oregon police officer working at the request of California investigators persuaded a judge in March 2017 to order a 73-year-old man in a nursing home to provide a DNA sample. It is not clear if officers collected the sample and ran further tests. The Oregon City man is in declining health and was unable to answer questions about the case.

A crime scene investigator for the Sacramento Sheriff’s office, places evidence gathered from the home of murder suspect Joseph DeAngelo into a large container (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)