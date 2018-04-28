Public could get more rights to challenge parole decisions in review after Worboys outcry

Members of the public could be give the power to challenge decisions to release serious criminals from jail under proposals to reform the parole system in the wake of the John Worboys case.

Proposed reforms could victims to demand a judge re-examine decisions over parole without the need to launch a full-scale judicial review.

And in the most high-profile cases, decisions could be automatically reviewed without anyone having to lodge a challenge.

It comes after an outcry over the parole board's decision in January to release prolific rapist John Worboys from prison, which was later quashed by the High Court.

Justice Secretary David Gauke ordered a review into the parole system following the case, which has found it should be easier for members of the public to challenge decisions.

Under the plans, a decision on whether to free an inmate would remain provisional for a set period, during which time applications could be lodged for the direction to be reconsidered.

Any challenge submitted before a decision is made final would be weighed up to determine whether the case should be looked at again.