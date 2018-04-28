Sainsbury's in 'advanced' talks over merger deal with Asda

Sainsbury's has confirmed it is in "advanced discussions" over a possible merger deal with rival Asda.

In a highly unexpected move, the supermarket chain is holding talks over a deal with Asda's owners at Walmart, the US retail giant.

According to reports, both brands would be retained under any agreement.

However a merger could see the two combine forces to rival market-leader Tesco.

A tie-up would also be likely to need approval from the UK competition watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority.

A spokesman for J Sainsbury plc, said: Sainsbury's confirms that it and Walmart Inc. are in advanced discussions regarding a combination of the Sainsbury's and Asda businesses.

"A further announcement will be made at 7am on Monday 30 April."

Neither Asda nor Walmart could immediately be reached.