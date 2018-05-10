A fine day with plenty of sunny spells for most

Thursday will start on a cloudy and damp note across eastern England, with outbreaks of rain clearing into the North Sea by mid to late morning.

Otherwise, it's a fine day with plenty of sunny spells and just a scattering of showers across northern parts, which will steadily ease.

Winds will be light for most and it will feel pleasantly warm, although compared with recent days temperatures will be closer to normal with a top temperature of 17 Celsius (63 F).