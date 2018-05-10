Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un to meet in Singapore on June 12

Donald Trump will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12, it has been confirmed.

Details of the highly anticipated meeting between the two heads of state were announced by Mr Trump on Twitter.

The historic summit could help pave the way to the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Mr Trump tweeted on Thursday: "The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th.

"We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!"