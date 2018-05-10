Support pours in for Dame Barbara Windsor after Alzheimer's announcement

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Emily Morgan

Support has poured in for Eastenders star Dame Barbara Windsor after her husband revealed the actress has been living with Alzheimer's. Scott Mitchell says his 80-year-old wife has kept the devastating news secret since they were first told in 2014 – but that her symptoms have grown worse in recent weeks. In an emotional interview with The Sun, Mr Mitchell said he wanted to set the record straight amid rumours in showbusiness circles about her deteriorating health. He said: “Since her 80th birthday last August, a definite continual confusion has set in, so it’s becoming a lot more difficult for us to hide.

“I’m doing this because I want us to be able to go out and, if something isn’t quite right, it will be OK because people will now know that she has Alzheimer’s and will accept it for what it is.” The star, famous for her roles in nine Carry On films and for playing pub landlord Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders, was given the heartbreaking diagnosis on April 22, 2014.

Dame Barbara played Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders. Credit: Kieron McCarron/BBC

Husband Scott added that after shedding some tears, her first words were: “I’m so sorry”, Mr Mitchell added. A small circle of friends who had begun to notice her occasional confusion were told shortly after the diagnosis, he said. But he stopped the news from going public after his wife struggled to come to terms with it. He stressed that revealing the news any earlier would have been detrimental to her health.

Television presenter Lorraine Kelly extended her sympathy to the actress's family, tweeting: "Such sad news about Barbara Windsor - a funny, kind, generous, big hearted woman. "Alzheimer's is a very cruel disease. I hope she knows how much she is loved. Thoughts with her husband Scott." Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan was among the others sending messages to Dame Barbara. He wrote: "Sending my love & support to the fabulous Dame Barbara Windsor, one of my favourite people. Alzheimer's is a horrible thing. She & Scott going public about it like this is a typically gutsy decision by one of the gutsiest ladies I know. We're all rooting for you, Babs!"

Dame Barbara Windsor is said to be "thrilled" by the reaction from the public over her announcement. Journalist Jane Moore, who revealed the actress's diagnosis in the interview with her husband Scott, said the former EastEnders star was having a "good day" after the news broke. Moore told ITV's This Morning that she has spoken to Dame Barbara and Mr Mitchell, and added that "she's totally aware of what is happening today".

Dame Barbara also starred in the Carry On films. Credit: PA