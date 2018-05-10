- ITV Report
Ed Sheeran’s wealth up £28m in a year, rich list shows
Ed Sheeran’s wealth grew by £28 million last year – more than any other British musician.
The singer-songwriter, 27, has an overall net wealth of £80 million, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.
While at 35th place in the overall list of richest UK musicians, the Shape Of You singer is second-wealthiest young musician.
Sir Paul McCartney is the richest musician in the history of the Rich List.
The ex-Beatle and his wife, heiress Nancy Shevell, enjoy a combined wealth of £820 million, putting them at the top of the list.
Sir Paul’s £40 million rise in net wealth is split equally between revenue from the Beatles’ songs and income from a 37-date tour.
Composer Lord Lloyd-Webber is the second richest musician in the UK, with £740 million, followed by U2, up £21 million to £569 million.
Sir Elton John, who recently announced a three-year tour, is in fourth place with £300 million.
He is the only musician, alongside Sir Paul, to have appeared in the very first Sunday Times Rich List in 1989.
The Rolling Stones are up a collective £40 million, while Robbie Williams also enjoyed a big boost from touring, contributing to a £15 million rise in his net wealth to a total £165 million.
Rita Ora made it on to the list of the UK's wealthiest young musicians - despite only releasing one album.
The Anywhere singer, 27, is worth £16 million and is 11th in the list of wealthiest young musicians.
Adele is the wealthiest young musician for the second consecutive year, with £140 million.
Zayn Malik is the only member or ex-member of One Direction not to have increased their wealth in the past year - although he is still worth an eye-watering £35 million.
Top 10 Richest Musicians In The UK (2018):
- 1. Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell - £820 million
- 2. Lord Lloyd-Webber - £740 million
- 3. U2 - £569 million
- 4. Sir Elton John - £300 million
- 5. Sir Mick Jagger - £260 million
- 6. Keith Richards - £245 million
- 7. Olivia and Dhani Harrison - £230 million
- 8. Sir Ringo Starr - £220 million
- 9. Michael Flatley - £202 million
- 10. Sting - £190 million
Wealthiest Young Musicians In The UK:
- 1. Adele - £140 million
- 2. Ed Sheeran - £80 million
- 3. Harry Styles - £50 million
- 4. Niall Horan - £46 million
- 5= Liam Payne - £42 million
- 5= Louis Tomlinson - £42 million
- 7. Little Mix - £40 million
- 8. Zayn Malik - £35 million
- 9. Sam Smith - £24 million
- 10. Jessie J - £18 million
- 11= Winston Marshall - £16 million
- 11= Rita Ora - £16 million