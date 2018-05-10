Nurse becomes first to die in DR Congo from Ebola outbreak

The first death since a new Ebola outbreak was declared in DR Congo has been announced by the minister of health. Oly Ilunga also said there had been nine other cases of people sickened by a hemorrhagic fever that is suspected as Ebola. Health officials declared an Ebola outbreak in the country’s north west on Tuesday after lab tests confirmed the deadly virus in two cases from the town of Bikoro in the Equateur province. Officials from the World Health Organisation and other international health agencies are in the area to help contain the outbreak’s spread. Seven people with a hemorrhagic fever, including two confirmed cases of Ebola, were hospitalised in Bikoro as of Thursday, according to Mr Ilunga.

The death happened overnight at a hospital in nearby Ikoko Impenge that also reported four new suspected cases of Ebola, Mr Ilunga said. He said that the patient who died was a nurse. Three other nurses were being treated for a hemorrhagic fever. The minister clarified that testing still must be done in nine cases, and equipment to conduct rapid testing on the patients has been dispatched.

Over the decades, Ebola cases have been confirmed in 10 African countries. Credit: AP