Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria after ‘rocket barrage’

The Israeli military said it attacked “dozens” of Iranian targets in neighbouring Syria in response to an Iranian rocket barrage on Israeli positions in the Golan Heights. The exchanges are the most serious military confrontation between the two bitter enemies to date. Israel said the targets included weapons storage, logistics sites and intelligence centres used by elite Iranian forces in Syria.

It also said it destroyed several Syrian air-defence systems after coming under heavy fire. The blistering Israeli assault was by far the most intensive Israeli action in neighbouring Syria since the civil war broke out there in 2011. Israel has largely tried to stay on the sidelines, but has previously acknowledged carrying out over 100 airstrikes over the past seven years, most believed to be aimed at Iranian weapons shipments bound for the Hezbollah militant group.

