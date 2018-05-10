Panda takes a tumble after branching out too far

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A giant panda took a tumble from a branch at a US zoo – but got straight back up to have another climb.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington posted video of Bei Bei dangling from the branch of a tree.

The two-year-old panda shook its head in its paws while trying to correct itself and then the branch broke, sending the panda tumbling to the ground.