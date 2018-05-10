Prince Harry’s ex-comrades' good luck wishes to him and Meghan Markle ahead of royal wedding

Video report by ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship

Prince Harry’s former Army comrades have wished him and Meghan Markle good luck ahead of their wedding. Staff Sergeant North, who served with the 33-year-old while he completed the final phase of his Apache helicopter conversion training reminded the Prince to make time to spend with his wife on his wedding day, as it would "go so quickly". Meanwhile Captain Pearce, a flight instructor, wished the pair "all the best", but added in jest that Prince Harry might be "punching above his weight".

Other members of the 3 Army Air Corps told of their nerves and excitement at being given a ceremonial role on May 19. Some of the soldiers who trained and served with Harry in the UK and Afghanistan will have “pride of place” outside St George’s Chapel, in Windsor Castle as the royal newlyweds emerge. More than 250 members of the armed forces will perform ceremonial duties at the wedding on May 19.

An Apache helicopter in Suffolk as the 3 Regiment Army Air Corps prepare for the royal wedding on May 19. Credit: PA

Twenty-three soldiers, one sergeant and one officer from Harry’s former Army Air Corps regiment will line the street outside the chapel where the royal couple will say their vows. The Prince, known in the Army as Captain Wales, served with 662 Squadron, 3 Regiment Army Air Corps as an Apache helicopter pilot in Helmand Province in late 2012. Captain William Calder, who will be half company commander on the day and lead his soldiers in a royal salute, said he had some nerves ahead of the big day. He said: “We will march through Windsor into the castle in time for the end of the wedding and as the couple and the royal family depart, we will be pride of place presenting them with a royal salute as they emerge from the chapel.

30mm dummy ammunition at Wattisham Airfield as the 3 Regiment Army Air Corps prepare for Prince Harry and Meghan Margle's wedding Credit: PA

“It makes me a little bit nervous that we will be front and centre – the Queen and the senior members of the royal family will be stepping out the door right beside us and I’ll probably be positioned about five metres from them.” Capt Calder, 32, who has dual UK/US citizenship, said his unit would be training hard ahead of the wedding and he reacted with “stunned surprise” when he found out he would play such a key role. He added: “This is absolutely not our normal business, we are an Apache regiment, we fly Apaches for a living and we are very operationally focused most of the time. “For us stepping into ceremonial duties is something a little bit outside of our remit but it’s a nice, special treat and something different.” Having been born in New York before moving to the UK at the age of seven, Capt Calder said his family on both side of the Atlantic were looking forward to the nuptials. “Understandably, my family are pretty excited,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of family in the US, who somehow seem to be much more excited even than the British family members. “So I think I will have loved ones keeping an eye on me all across the world, for better or worse. “I think even the American ones will be waking up early to keep an eye.” Capt Calder said his only meeting with the prince was a chance encounter at the cafe at Army Aviation Centre at Middle Wallop, in Hampshire, where the royal asked him “Can I join you?” “I knew he looked familiar, finally it dawned on me it was Prince Harry and of course he was utterly natural and charming and friendly and just like any other officer in the regiment,” he said.

Craftsman Dekin, a Royal Electrical Engineer of 3 Regiment Army Air Corps in front of an Apache helicopter at Wattisham Airfield Credit: PA