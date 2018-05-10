Search continues for missing Frightened Rabbit singer Hutchison

The search for a missing indie band singer will continue on Thursday as concerns grow for his well-being.

Scott Hutchison, 36, of the band Frightened Rabbit, has not been seen since leaving the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry at 1am on Wednesday.

His brother and bandmate, Grant Hutchison, described him as being in a “fragile state”.

He added: “We’re all incredibly worried. He was in the hotel in South Queensferry and hasn’t been seen or heard from since 1am.

“His phone is with the police. If somehow you are reading this Scott then can you just let someone know you’re safe please? We love you very much x.”

Messages of hope were sent from friends, family and fellow musicians, including Gary Lightbody from Snow Patrol.