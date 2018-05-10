Who are Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim, the three Americans freed by North Korea?

Kim Dong Chul was detained in North Korea. Credit: AP

Three Americans have been released from North Korean detention ahead of an upcoming summit between leader Kim Jong Un and US president Donald Trump. Here are profiles of the three freed men:

Kim Dong Chul

Kim, a South Korean-born US citizen, was the longest-serving detainee among the three. According to North Korea’s state media, Kim, 64, ran a company in the North’s northeastern Rason special economic zone before his arrest on October 2, 2015. He received a 10-year prison term with hard labour in April 2016 for allegedly “perpetrating state subversive plots and espionage against” North Korea. Before his sentencing, the former Virginia resident publicly apologised for slandering North Korea’s leadership, collecting and passing confidential information to South Korea, and joining a smear campaign against the North’s human rights situation. Other foreigners have been presented at news conferences in North Korea and admitted crimes against the North, but many said after they were released that their confessions were given involuntarily and under duress.

Tony Kim

Tony Kim Credit: AP

Tony Kim, who also goes by the Korean name Kim Sang-duk, was detained on April 22, 2017, at the Pyongyang airport for committing “criminal acts of hostility aimed to overturn” North Korea, according to the North’s Korean Central News Agency. It did not say what specific criminal acts Kim was alleged to have committed. Kim taught accounting at the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, which has been the only privately funded college in North Korea since its founding in 2010 with donations from Christian groups. The school said Kim’s detention had nothing to do with his work at the university. He previously taught Korean at Yanbian University of Science and Technology in Yanji, China, not far from the North Korea border. Kim graduated from the University of California, Riverside, with a master’s degree in business administration in 1990. He made at least seven trips to North Korea to teach. His wife accompanied him on the visit when he was arrested. She was allowed to leave the country.

Kim Hak Song

Kim Hak Song Credit: AP