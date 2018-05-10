Young drivers hardest hit by rising fuel costs

Young people are being worst affected by fuel prices at a three-and-a-half-year high, a survey suggests. Among drivers aged 18-24, some 11% are cutting back on car use, 23% are reducing spending in other areas and a further 21% are doing both to stay on the road, according to an AA poll. More than three out of five (61%) motorists in this age category drive at least 10 miles each way to get to work, the motoring firm said.

Other groups who are driving less, not spending as much elsewhere, or both, include semi and unskilled workers (50%) and skilled workers (46%). Fuel prices are at the highest level since November 2014. Government data for Monday showed that petrol cost an average of £1.23 per litre at UK forecourts, while diesel was £1.27 per litre.

