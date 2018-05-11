- ITV Report
American student breaks 'joggling' world record
A new world record time has been set in a sport known as 'juggling' which involves the tricky combination of juggling while jogging.
Zach Prescott ran a 4:43.2-mile on Tuesday while juggling three lacrosse balls.
The business student who is on Boston University's track and cross country squads has said it's all about focus and rhythm.
Once he gets used to the speed when he's running, "you're pretty much just juggling in place."
If verified, his time would beat the previous world record by 0.6 seconds.
A Guinness World Records spokeswoman said they are aware of Prescott's feat and working to determine whether he beat the current record, set in 1986, a process than can take several months.
How does he compare with other mile records?
- Britain's Roger Bannister was the first person to break the four-minute barrier, running 3:59.4 in May 1954.
- The woman's record for a mile is 4:12.56 set by Russia's Svetlana Masterkova in August 1996.
- The men's record for a mile is 3:43.13 set by Morroco's Hicham El Guerrouj in July 1999.