Frightened Rabbit pay tribute to lead singer Scott Hutchison after police confirm his death

The members of Frightened Rabbit have paid tribute to their lead singer Scott Hutchison after police confirmed that he had been found dead. Police Scotland said that a body found during the search for the missing singer has been confirmed to be that of the 36-year-old.

Frightened Rabbit members Grant, Billy, Andy and Simon said in a statement on Friday: “There are no words to describe the overwhelming sadness and pain that comes with the death of our beloved Scott but to know he is no longer suffering brings us some comfort.”

Mr Hutchison's family said they were "utterly devastated with the tragic loss" in a statement. They said the "passionate, articulate and charismatic" singer had " battled bravely" with mental health issues over many years.

Despite his disappearance, and the recent concerns over his mental health, we had all remained positive and hopeful that he would walk back through the door, having taken some time away to compose himself. – HUTCHISON FAMILY

Scott Hutchison, lead singer of the band Frightened Rabbit, went missing on Wednesday. Credit: PA

Mr Hutchison was last seen at around 1am on Wednesday after leaving the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry. Police Scotland discovered a body at nearby Port Edgar at 8.30pm on Thursday. His family said he was "passionate, articulate and charismatic, as well as being one of the funniest and kindest people we knew" in a lengthy tribute. "Despite whatever else was going on in his life he always had time for those he cared for." They praised him for speaking out about his own mental health issues. "Depression is a horrendous illness that does not give you any alert or indication as tow hen it will take hold of you. "Scott battled bravely with his own issues for many years and we are immensely proud of him for being so open with his struggles. "His willingness to discuss these matters in the public domain undoubtedly raised awareness of mental health issues and gave others confidence and belief to discuss their own issues."

CCTV images show what Scott was wearing when he was last seen. Credit: Police handout

Tributes from the world of music and beyond poured in. Franz Ferdinand singer Alex Kapranos tweeted: "Awful news about Scott Hutchison. A terrible loss." Scotland's First Minister also voiced her support on Twitter, writing: Heartbreaking news. "My thoughts are with Scott’s family, friends and fans. A remarkable and much loved talent." More than 1,200 comments have been posted the singer's his own Twitter account with one fan writing "You've left a legacy of beautiful music."

American comedian Sarah Silverman paid tribute to the indie rocker, writing on Twitter that she was "so sorry" for Mr Hutchinson's brothers and family. On Thursday Mr Hutchison's brothers, Grant and Neil, said they were "distraught" about his disappearance and appealed for him to get in touch. The pair spoke about their sibling's fight with depression and how he had helped others by speaking about his condition.

He had been reported missing from Dennistoun, Glasgow, by his family who were concerned for his welfare after his last tweets. He wrote on Twitter: "Be so good to everyone you love. It’s not a given. I’m so annoyed that it’s not. I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones." That was followed up 19 minutes later by his final tweet that read: "I’m away now. Thanks." Elder brother Neil, 38, said: "In relation to Frightened Rabbit, the band and Scott's work and how many people he himself has helped who might be suffering from the same emotions and feelings, that's been great to read."

