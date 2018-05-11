Deaf actress, 7, appears in all-signed TV advert break for hearing loss awareness week

A deaf seven-year-old actress is kicking off one of the first ever advert breaks to be shown entirely in sign language on the British small screen.

Maisie Sly, from Swindon, is leading the deaf-friendly campaign in a prime advertising slot on ITV during Coronation Street on Monday evening.

It is timed to mark the start of Deaf Awareness Week, which aims to raise awareness of the challenges caused by deafness and hearing loss.

Maisie had already found recognition after acting in the Oscar-winning film 'The Silent Child'.

She will appear alongside her mother, who is also deaf, in an advert produced by supermarket Aldi.

The signed break will also feature adverts from major brands including Microsoft, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Matalan, Velux, WeBuyAnyCar and Money Supermarket.