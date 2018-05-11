Public urged to wear 'sensible clothes' for royal wedding

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead asked the public to dress sensibly for Harry and Meghan's wedding. Credit: PA

Revellers heading to Windsor for the royal wedding have been urged to wear “sensible clothes”. The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead reminded members of the public via Twitter to dress for “a long day spent outside”. It said: “Make sure you wear sensible clothes if you’re travelling to watch the #royalwedding it will be a long day spent outside.” One Twitter user questioned whether the official account was actually a parody.

It came as the Duke of Edinburgh gave fans hoping to see him at the wedding a boost after he appeared at a major horse show. Philip, who has been convalescing after hip replacement surgery five weeks ago, joined hundreds of spectators at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the shadow of his Windsor Castle home. It was his first public appearance since leaving hospital and he was spotted at the wheel of a Land Rover Freelander, chatting for a few minutes with the Queen who was standing next to the open window.

The view from the top of the Round Tower at Windsor Castle, looking towards Windsor town centre. Credit: PA

The council has advised spectators hoping to catch a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19 to plan ahead. Rail operator Great Western Railway (GWR) urged passengers to “travel early and travel light” to reach the Berkshire town in time for the royal wedding procession. GWR published a series of train times under the heading “What time can I leave?” to aid people travelling to Windsor, including journeys from Preston at 4.15am, Stafford at 5.25am, Solihull at 6.24am and Leamington Spa at 6.38am. Visitors will be able to watch the newlyweds’ carriage procession from Castle Hill, High Street, Sheet Street, Kings Road, Albert Road or the Long Walk, it said.

