East and west split between sun and rain for Friday's weather

There will be an east/west split in the weather for Friday.

Rain will slowly spread across western areas, turning heavy in places, with strong to gale force winds around the coasts in the west and northwest.

It will feel cooler under the cloud and rain, particularly for Northern Ireland where it will be set in for most of the day.

Central and eastern areas will be drier and brighter with hazy sunshine and lighter winds.

In the best of the sunshine, we'll see a top temperature of 18 Celsius (64 F).