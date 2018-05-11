Four children among dead in tragedy suspected to be Australia's worst mass shooting in years

Seven people have been found dead with gunshot wounds at a property near the tourist town of Margaret River in Australia’s southwest on Friday, police said.

The bodies of three adults and four children and two guns were found at a property at the village of Osmington, Western Australia state Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said.

He would not comment on the possibility of murder-suicide.

This could be the worst mass shooting in Australia since a lone gunman killed 35 in Tasmania in 1996, prompting the nation to introduce tough gun controls.

Police were called to the house at around 5.15am local time (Thursday 10.15pm BST) and officers have no concerns about wider public safety, Mr Dawson added.