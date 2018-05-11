Grenfell Tower painting given to PM by survivors ‘will hang in Downing Street’

A painting of Grenfell Tower is to be displayed in Downing Street after being presented to the Prime Minister at a meeting with survivors and families.

Theresa May spoke with a group of people affected by the fire tragedy at Number 10 on Thursday evening.

Among them was artist Damel Carayol, who lost his niece in the fire and presented the PM with a print of his painting “Grenfell Tower: Eyesore!! Final Straw”.

A message to Mrs May written down the side of the picture read: “Given from a good place with a righteous message. We all hope and pray that nothing like this will ever happen again.”

After speaking to the group of people on Thursday night, the Prime Minister agreed that a panel of experts will sit alongside a judge at the Grenfell Tower disaster inquiry.