Rain spreading into the west, dry and bright further east

A west/east split through Friday. Cool with rain and strong winds slowly spreading across western parts, turning heavy in places particularly for Northern Ireland. Eastern areas will be dry, bright and warm, with sunshine steadily turning hazy through the afternoon.

Rain will move eastwards overnight, heaviest across central and northern areas before becoming confined to northern Scotland. Elsewhere, chilly with largely clear skies, although showers will reach the southwest later.

Generally dry with sunny spells across northern and some central parts on Saturday. Frequent heavy showers across the southwest, and perhaps more persistent rain in the southeast later.

Staying cool and changeable through Sunday and Monday with showers or longer spells of rain, most likely in the east and south. Generally drier and slightly warmer on Tuesday.