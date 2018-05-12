Calls for NHS fees for migrant nurses to be dropped

Migrants working in the NHS should not be charged for access to the health service, leading nurses have said.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has called on the Government to drop up-front fees for non-EU nurses, which it said are tearing families apart.

The immigration health surcharge is paid by people from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) who are seeking to live in the UK for six months or more to work, study, or join family.

Under the system, introduced in 2015, migrants must pay a £200 fee per family member for every year on their work permit.

It was announced in February that the surcharge would double to £400 later this year.

Rates for students and those on the Youth Mobility Scheme will also increase, from £150 to £300 per year.