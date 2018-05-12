Former Malaysian leader and his wife are barred from leaving country

Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Najib Razak has been barred from leaving the country. Credit: AP

Malaysia’s former scandal-ridden Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife have been barred from leaving the country, immigration officials have said. A leaked flight manifesto shows Mr Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor were due to leave on a private jet on Saturday to Jakarta, fuelling rumours he was fleeing the country to escape possible prosecution over a massive corruption scandal involving the 1MDB state fund. His coalition suffered a shocking electoral defeat this week that ended its 60-year rule.

Mr Najib had announced plans for a short holiday on social media, but he did not say where he was heading. He added he was committed to “facilitating a smooth transfer of power”, and apologised for his mistakes and shortcomings and said he intends to continue serving the people. “I pray that after this divisive period, the country will unite,” he said.

Mahathir Mohamad is the new Prime Minister of Malaysia. Credit: AP

The Immigration Department, which had initially said there was no travel blacklist for Mr Najib, later issued a brief statement that Mr Najib and his wife “have just been blacklisted from leaving the country”. Mr Najib responded swiftly by saying he respected the department’s ruling and will stay with his family in the country. His holiday plans come as strong calls emerged from his ruling Malay party, which dominates the National Front coalition, for Mr Najib to step down over the election results.

A supporter waves a flag of the People’s Justice Party outside palace in Kuala Lumpur. Credit: Vincent Thian/AP