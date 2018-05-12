England’s fly-tipped rubbish ‘could stretch from London to Moscow’

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Olivia Kinsley

The amount of rubbish fly-tipped across England each year could stretch from London to Moscow, council leaders have warned. Taxpayers footed a total bill of more than £57 million for cleaning up dumped rubbish last year, an increase of 13%, the Local Government Association (LGA) said. New analysis by the LGA shows that, in 2016/17, there were 492,139 incidents where amounts of waste the size of a small van, transit van or tipper truck were illegally dumped. If all those vehicles were parked bumper to bumper, it would form a queue more than 1,459 miles long, with the amount of fly-tipped rubbish able to circle the M25 motorway 12 and a half times, the LGA said.

In addition to the van-loads of rubbish, there were huge amounts of black bin bags, car-boot loads and single items fly-tipped last year. The illegally dumped waste could stretch from London to Moscow as the crow flies, the LGA said. Council leaders want the Government to introduce new measures to help councils clamp down on those fly-tipping rubbish. They are calling for a faster mechanism to allow them to reclaim prosecution costs which could mean more people are ultimately taken to court. At present, councils have to initially cover the full cost of successful prosecutions, with any fines collected paid directly to the courts rather than the local authorities, town hall chiefs said. Recovering costs through the fines is costly and can take years, something which is unsustainable when England’s councils are facing a funding shortfall which will exceed £5 billion by 2020, the LGA said.

Fly-tipped waste could stretch 12 and a half times round the M25, council leaders say (Chris Radburn/PA) Credit: Fly-tipped waste could stretch 12 and a half times round the M25, council leaders say (Chris Radburn/PA)