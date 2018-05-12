WH Smith blames computer glitch after hospital patients charged £7.99 for toothpaste

WH Smith has said a computer error resulted in some toiletries in hospitals being sold at almost eight times the high street price, and has vowed to donate any extra profits made to charity.

The newsagent announced on Friday it was conducting a review after it emerged that tubes of Colgate toothpaste were being sold for £7.99 in its hospital kiosks.

It has outlets in 129 hospitals across the country.

At its store at Pinderfields Hospital, part of Mid Yorkshire Hospital trust, a 75g tube of Colgate toothpaste was on sale for £7.99, when the same product can be bought for 99p in Superdrug and £1 in Sainsbury's.

Other essentials including nappies and mouthwash were also heavily marked up in price, the Telegraph reported.