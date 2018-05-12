Tens of thousands demand 'new deal' for workers and public services in central London march

The TUC says workers are facing the longest period of wage stagnation for two centuries. Credit: PA

Tens of thousands of people will join the biggest demonstration for years on Saturday calling for a "new deal" for workers and public services. Union members and campaigners from across the UK will travel to the event in central London, organised by the TUC, which is calling for a higher minimum wage, a ban on zero hours contracts and more funding for the NHS, education and other public services. Jeremy Corbyn will be among the speakers addressing frontline workers including nurses, ambulance crews, postmen, teachers, civil servants and cleaners after they march through the capital. To mark the event, the TUC published data which it said showed that workers were suffering the longest squeeze on wages in modern history. A decade on from the financial crisis, real wages are worth £24 a week less than in 2008 and are not forecast to return to pre-crash levels until 2025, said the union organisation.

£18,500 Expected total cost to the average worker of wage stagnation after the 2008 crash.

The TUC said the current stretch of wage stagnation was the worst for 200 years. By 2025 the average worker will have lost out by around £18,500 in real earnings, it was estimated.

TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady says millions of children are suffering as a result of low wages. Credit: PA

TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady will tell marchers: "UK workers are suffering the worst pay squeeze for two centuries. It's taking wages longer to recover from this crash than from the great depression and Second World War. "This means families are struggling to get by. Millions of kids are growing up in poverty despite having parents in work. Mums and dads are skipping meals and turning to dodgy lenders to make ends meet. "That's why tens of thousands are marching today for a new deal for working people. We need great jobs in every region and nation of the UK, and higher wages for all workers, not just the bosses." It is set to be the biggest demonstration since the last big TUC demonstration in London four years ago.

Jeremy Corbyn will call for more industries to unionise. Credit: PA