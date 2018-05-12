Western areas set to see drier and brighter conditions tomorrow
Tonight will remain largely across eastern parts of Britain as a weather front continues to work its way northwards, bringing further spells of rain to these areas. In the west it'll be somewhat drier with clear spells developing.
Through Sunday it'll stay grey, wet and cool across the east, whereas the western half of Britain will be largely bright and mostly dry. A few showers are likely though across N. Ireland in the afternoon. Top temperature: 17C