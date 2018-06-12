BA pilot jailed for boarding flight while four times legal alcohol limit

An experienced British Airways pilot’s career is “up in smoke” after he was jailed for eight months for being caught on duty while more than four times the alcohol limit. Julian Monaghan drank three double vodkas and diet Pepsi in his hotel room on an empty stomach before he was due on board a long-haul flight from Gatwick Airport to Mauritius on January 18. Police were called when technician Verity McAllen, who was checking the Boeing 777 before take off, noticed a strong smell of alcohol on Monaghan’s breath. Passengers had already started to board when he was taken from the cockpit in handcuffs on suspicion of reporting for duty as a pilot while his level of alcohol was over the limit.

Julian Monaghan court case Credit: Julian Monaghan

Some 300 people were on the 12-hour flight, which was scheduled to leave at 9.20pm but was delayed for nearly two hours while a replacement pilot was found. It eventually left at around 11pm. The 49-year-old pleaded guilty after tests revealed he had 86mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood in his system – more than four times the 20mg limit for a pilot. Monaghan, who worked for BA for 17 years, initially queried the results, but resigned two months after his arrest when further tests confirmed the samples were accurate. Sentencing him to eight months behind bars at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, Judge Janet Waddicor said: “You took a risk and it didn’t pay off because you were caught. “You are in charge of a huge aircraft. The safety, if not the lives, indeed, of passengers and crew members are in the hands of the pilot. They are entitled to feel that they are safe.” Dressed in a black suit with a white shirt and blue tie, Monaghan lowered his head as he was handed his sentence before being led to the cells while a woman in the public gallery blew him a kiss.

Julian Monaghan court case Credit: Julian Monaghan

Monaghan insisted he obeyed by the airline’s eight hour “bottle to throttle rule”, which forbids pilots from drinking for that period of time before going on duty, and claimed he “felt fine”. In a prepared statement given to police on his arrest, he said he drank a glass of wine on his overnight flight as a passenger from Cape Town to Heathrow while travelling to report for duty. Then, when he was in his hotel resting before his shift, he drank a “measure” of vodka with diet Pepsi at around 10.15am over an hour, but nothing after. He had not eaten and barely slept. But in court, Emlyn Jones, defending, said Monaghan had since remembered drinking three miniature bottles of vodka – each of which are the equivalent to a double bar serving – which he can buy at a discount in a duty-free scheme available to airline staff. Amy Packham, prosecuting, said the reading taken at 10.30pm remained so high that he must have drunk a “significant amount” just before the eight-hour limit.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.