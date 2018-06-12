Britain welcomes ‘constructive’ summit between Trump and Kim

Britain has welcomed the “constructive” tone of the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, but cautioned that “much work” remains to be done to resolve tensions over Pyongyang’s nuclear programme. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said that Mr Kim’s commitment to the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula amounted to a reaffirmation of promises in the Panmunjon Declaration agreed with South Korea in April.

Mr Johnson said the UK would continue to support the US in its efforts to achieve “complete, verifiable and irreversible” denuclearisation in an area which has been the scene of one of the world’s most tense military stand-offs. Following his historic meeting with Mr Kim in Singapore, Mr Trump offered unspecified “security guarantees” to North Korea and said the US would cease war-game exercises with the South. The US leader said he was prepared “to start a new history” and “write a new chapter” between the two nations, declaring: “Real change is indeed possible.”

