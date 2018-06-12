Cancellation of sailings for nearly 19,000 passengers as ferry delivery delayed

Almost 19,000 Irish Ferries passengers have had their sailings to France cancelled because of a delay in the delivery of a new ferry, the company has said.

Holidaymakers who booked to travel on the new W.B. Yeats vessel this summer are now having to seek other means of transport after Irish Ferries cancelled the planned sailings.

In a statement, the company said the cancellation was because of further delays in building the ship by German company Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG) & Co KG.

The ship was due to start sailing in July but all sailings will now commence between Ireland and France and the UK in September.

Customers will be contacted on Tuesday about the cancellations and offered alternative travel options by the company.