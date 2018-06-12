England touch down in Russia ahead of World Cup

The England national football team have arrived in Russia ahead of their World Cup campaign this summer. A number of the squad took to Instagram to document their flight to the host country, where they will face Tunisia, Panama and Belgium in the group stages.

They flew out of Birmingham International Airport on Tuesday, arriving in St Petersburg four hours later. All the players and staff were on board the plane, with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Jesse Lingard and Eric Dier giving an insight into the journey. Sterling sat next to Spurs midfielder Dele Alli for the duration of the flight.

White chairs and head rests emblazoned with the Three Lions crest made for what seemed to be a comfortable flight for all concerned.

Upon touching down, manager Gareth Southgate and captain Harry Kane faced the media briefly before the squad travelled to their hotel in Repino, around 45 minutes outside of St Petersburg. Kane told ITV News: "Obviously we just want to get settled in the hotel, start to get familiar with the surroundings and then start to prepare. "It's a World Cup, there's always going to be pressure, there's always going to be nerves and excitement, so for us, it's about working hard, training hard until the game and then just going out there and having some fun."

