Grenfell lawyer Michael Mansfield: Empathising key focus of work

Prominent QC Michael Mansfield has described how his daughter’s suicide reaffirmed belief in “the necessity for understanding” as he deals with the Grenfell Tower families. The barrister, who now represents many survivors and bereaved, said empathising with how lives were “shattered” by the disaster had been a key focus of his work. Mr Mansfield’s daughter Anna took her own life in May 2015, prompting him to establish a charity, Silence of Suicide (SOS), which he runs with his partner Yvette Greenway. Nearly a year on from the fire that left 72 dead, the lawyer reflected on how, like defining tragedies of the late 20th century, Grenfell Tower continues a “tradition” of ordinary people challenging the state. The 76-year-old has previously represented the families of the Hillsborough stadium disaster victims and the parents of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence, as well as those bereaved by the sinking of the Marchioness.

SOS now supports traumatised witnesses, survivors and bereaved families connected to the Grenfell Tower fire – including the widow of a man who killed himself after losing friends in the fire that night. On the impact his daughter’s death had on his professional work, Mr Mansfield told the Press Association: “I think it would be too far-reaching to say it’s changed an approach, I think what it has done is reaffirm the necessity for understanding. “It’s a very simple point really, whenever you are representing a person or a group of people, you have to empathise. “Not everybody agrees this is the right approach, I just feel in my case it is necessary to empathise and in order to empathise you really have to get into the shoes of the other person or people and try, in some way or another, to imagine what it would have been like to be somebody standing at the bottom of the tower watching the flames engulf either your home or a close relative’s home and you are powerless – what are your feelings? “I think that the feelings will never go. You are living with them and, to that extent in relation to my daughter, they have never gone away, I think about her every day. “I think about why she did what she did or try and imagine what the reasons were and the turmoil in her mind and so on.” The terrible scale of human loss was recently laid bare during seven days of tributes to the dead at the Grenfell Tower public inquiry. “It’s daily living – I think the pen portraits made that very clear – they are all living with this,” Mr Mansfield continued.

