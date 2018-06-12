Six things we learned from the summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in Singapore

Handshakes, smiles and warm words at a meeting that just months ago would've been unthinkable. But moving away from the pleasantries, what have we actually learned from the historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un?

1. What was discussed and agreed?

US President Donald Trump has claimed that talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were very much nuclear weapon-centric, with an aim to reduce tensions between the two superpowers. Mr Trump spoke of North Korea's "unwavering commitment to the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula", claiming that he and Mr Kim have co-signed a document. Speaking to the media, Mr Trump revealed further details on talks. He is prepared to halt military exercises in South Korea as a "security guarantee", seemingly as a bargaining chip to encourage Mr Kim to commit to nuclear disarmament. Mr Trump conceded that the "war games" conducted by US troops were "very provocative" and ending them would save "a tremendous amount of money". This could be seen as quite the concession from the US as these tests infuriate North Korea -Pyongyang see them as a practice run in toppling the Kim regime. However, Mr Trump insists that sanctions will remain in place until missile disarmament has taken place, arguing that the US "haven't given up anything." He also added that the North Korean leader has agreed to destroy a "major missile engine testing site".

2. What don't we know?

Though on the surface the talks appear progressive, it is currently unclear whether further negotiations will actually lead to a downing of arms. There have been no agreed time frames as of yet, though Mr Trump insisted that “vigorous negotiations to implement the agreement as soon as possible" will be in place. The document did not identify the step-by-step process involved in how the situation would resolve, so despite signatures on the dotted line, there is no plan of execution. When asked whether human rights of North Korean citizens were addressed, reporters received a seemingly vague response from the president. Though he insisted that it was discussed, it wasn't clear how these talks will affect North Korea in the long run, or if Mr Kim's totalitarian regime will remain the same. A year ago, this meeting would have seemed highly unlikely, and there was no evidence of apology from either side for the personal attacks that have heightened pressure for the duration of Mr Trump's presidency. Donald Trump had previously threatened North Korea with "fire and fury" over its nuclear arms, while Mr Kim had called Mr Trump "mentally deranged". Despite this, the meeting seemed to display a drastic U-turn from North Korea, and heavy compromise from the US.

3. What was left unsaid?

Though a reduction of tension was a priority in the Trump-Kim meet, there was no discussion of finally signing a peace treaty. The war between North and South Korea concluded with a truce but was never formally ended, so the pair are essentially still at war. A three-way declaration formally ending the 1950-53 Korean War would likely be the next, and most plausible move forward. When North Korea was formed, leaders of the one-party, armed dictatorship was pivotal to its survival. It has not been made fully clear how this will change following these peaceful talks. North Korea is heavily controlled, with high levels of state control in the form of surveillance and devotion to the Kim dynasty from citizens. The use of labour camps and collective punishment are also hugely criticised by the West, but again, this issue was seemingly off the agenda this time around.

4. Will there be state visits on either side?

President Trump had positive words to say about Mr Kim following their meeting - calling the dictator a "very talented man" who "loves his country very much". But the pleasantries did not stop at compliments. Mr Trump has said he would "absolutely" invite the North Korean leader to the White House, and that he hoped they would "meet many times in the future". The president added that he will also travel to Pyongyang "at a certain time".

5. What food was on the menu for their diplomatic working lunch?

President Trump faced a spread he wasn't used to at the historic summit. Miles away from his notorious diet of fast food and snacks, Mr Trump enjoyed a working lunch with Kim Jong Un and their staffers following formal discussions. On the menu were beef short ribs, sweet and sour crispy pork, braised codfish, traditional Korean dishes and even fresh octopus.

