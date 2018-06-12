Lord Guthrie ‘in good spirits’ following fall during Trooping the Colour

A former head of the armed forces is “in good spirits” after falling from his horse following the Trooping the Colour ceremony, a spokesman for the Household Cavalry said.

Field Marshal Lord Guthrie of Craigiebank was unseated from his horse near the Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace on Saturday.

The 79-year-old received “prompt” medical attention and is “in the very capable hands of the National Health Service where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries”, the spokesman said.