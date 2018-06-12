Love Island contestant Niall Aslam quits show for 'personal reasons'

Love Island contestant Niall Aslam has left the reality show villa, ITV has announced.

His co-star Alex George will break the news to the rest of the cast during Tuesday's episode.

He will announce: "For personal reasons, unfortunately he can't continue or come back to the villa."

Georgia Steel, who was coupled up with Aslam said: "Obviously I was coupled up with him so obviously I came closer to him than most people in here but it wasn't just that. He was actually my friend, my buddy."